Spaghetti and Spumoni Abound at Italian Festival

Yesterday marked the 23rd annual southern West Virginia Italian Festival.

The festival was hosted by the Sons and Daughters of Italy...and this is one of the only fundraisers of the year they sponsor that supports their scholarship program.

That program consists of giving seven to ten $1,000 scholarships to worthy students who apply.

Since they began this program they have given over 150,000 scholarships as well as donated leftover money to local charities. The Sons and Daughters of Italy raised money by serving people home cooked Italian cuisine.