Pipestem's Oktoberfest draws thousands for fun times

Yesterday marked the 23rd annual southern West Virginia Italian Festival. The festival was hosted by the Sons and Daughters of Italy...and this is one of the only fundraisers of the year they sponsor that supports their scholarship program.More >>
Yesterday marked the 23rd annual southern West Virginia Italian Festival. The festival was hosted by the Sons and Daughters of Italy...and this is one of the only fundraisers of the year they sponsor that supports their scholarship program.More >>
Saturday, thousands of people descended on the Pipestem Spa and Event Center for their second annual Oktoberfest, where one group of friends got matching tattoos, and other friends... got married!!!More >>
Saturday, thousands of people descended on the Pipestem Spa and Event Center for their second annual Oktoberfest, where one group of friends got matching tattoos, and other friends... got married!!!More >>
Hurricane Nate made landfall late Saturday night near the mouth of the Mississippi River, and made a second and final landfall near Biloxi, Mississippi. The storm will continue to weaken as it moves north, but heavy rain and gusty winds will move into our area Sunday night.More >>
Hurricane Nate made landfall late Saturday night near the mouth of the Mississippi River, and made a second and final landfall near Biloxi, Mississippi. The storm will continue to weaken as it moves north, but heavy rain and gusty winds will move into our area Sunday night.More >>
Voters are going to the polls across West Virginia for a referendum on issuing $1.6 billion in state bonds to repair and build roads and bridges.More >>
With most precincts reporting, West Virginia voters are overwhelmingly agreeing to issue $1.6 billion in state bonds to repair and build roads and bridges.More >>
A fire official says a young girl was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening after she fell from a Ferris wheel at a carnival in Richmond.More >>
A fire official says a young girl was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening after she fell from a Ferris wheel at a carnival in Richmond.More >>
Forestry officials say a wildfire in West Virginia has grown to more than 50 acres.More >>
Forestry officials say a wildfire in West Virginia forest has grown to 100 acres.More >>
A Swedish man with no ties to the United States has been arrested in connection with a missing juvenile from Mercer County.More >>
A Swedish man with no ties to the United States has been arrested in connection with a missing juvenile from Mercer County.More >>