Pipestem's Oktoberfest draws thousands for fun times

Saturday, thousands of people descended on the Pipestem Spa and Event Center for their second annual Oktoberfest, where one group of friends got matching tattoos, and other friends... got married!!!

Upon arrival, attendees were given the option of buying a shot glass filled with tickets. Event organizer Anna Ferraraccio explains their purpose. "When people come in, they get a mini-stein, and they get tickets. They can go over here... we have all the different beers. You can taste the beers, and when they're ready to try one, they can purchase one; they're $5. That way they have the opportunity to taste as many as they want until they're ready to buy one."

A tattoo artist was providing free services... as long as customers offered a tip. Jessica Collins and Mimi Barrows from Greensboro, North Carolina decided to get matching tattoos... on their fingers! Collins says of the mustaches now tattooed to their index fingers, "It's best friend tattoos!" Barrows adds, "We have wanted them for over a year, and we finally decided that today was a great day for it! So it turned out to be really fun!"

For those looking to get married or renew their vows, look no further! Saturday afternoon, Ti Ann Morris, who is officially ordained, performed several wedding ceremonies! Morris says, "The first one we did was Ellie and Jim, which was the event coordinators mother and father. They've probably been married the longest, 70-some years. That was really neat. Then the best one I think was the friendship promise. The girls that did the friendship promise were all in purple and stuff."

Misty, Lisa, and Starr from Wyoming County are the three friends who got married. Lisa explains it is "A friendship commitment!" When asked how long they've been friends, Misty says, "Our souls have been friends forever!"

