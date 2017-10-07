Bluefield College scores late to win second straight - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield College scores late to win second straight

Posted:

Coming into Saturday's home contest against St. Andrew's, the Bluefield College Rams were on a momentum swing after defeating Warner last week 13-10 in overtime. The Rams were able to come from three scores down to defeat to St. Andrew's 34-27 for their second straight win. Running back Alex Martin scored the game-winning touchdown with a under a minute to play. Isaiah Fenner sealed the win for the Rams with an interception on the Knights final drive. The Rams move to 3-3 on the season. Next up, they travel to take on conference opponent Point University on Saturday. 

