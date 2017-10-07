Concord drops third straight after loss to Glenville State

After posting their first win of the season on September 14th against UVA-Wise, the Concord Mountain Lions have dropped consecutive Mountain East Conference games. On Saturday the Mountain Lions fell in their third straight game as they were defeated by Glenville State 48-28. Mountain Lion quarterback Adam Fulton was 13-32 for 154 yards, throwing for three touchdowns and four interceptions. Brandon Plyler had four catches for 36 yards and touchdowns to lead the Mountain Lions. The Mountain Lions fall to 1-5 on the season. Next week, they host West Virginia State on October 14th at 1:00.