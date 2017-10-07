High School Soccer 10/07: - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Soccer 10/07:

Posted:

High School Soccer 10/07:

Boys:

Pocahontas Co. 7- Independence 1

Oak Hill 2- St. Joseph Central Catholic 1

Girls:

Parkersburg South 4- Beckley 0

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.