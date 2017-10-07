POTENTIALLY STORMY CONDITIONS SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY MORNING

Hurricane Nate has strengthened in the Gulf a bit more than expected, which has increased forecast confidence in a heavy rain and wind scenario from Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Tropical moisture will begin streaming northward, into our region Saturday night, and this will first be noticed as mild overnight temperatures in the 60s.

Showers will move in from the south shortly after midnight and then overspread the area by daybreak Sunday. We'll be cloudy and humid with light to moderate rain continuing through the day Sunday. This early rain will not be directly from Nate, but from tropical moisture streaming out ahead, and also from a weak front approaching from the west. The heavier showers during this time will be out west, towards Charleston and the WV/Ohio border. It'll also be a bit breezy Sunday afternoon, with 10-15 mph winds out of the south.

However, as the compact circulation of Nate approaches Sunday night, winds will pick up from the southeast after 9 PM, reaching the 25-35 MPH range from midnight to about 8 AM Monday. Gusts to over 45 MPH are likely at locations above 2500 feet; those locations include Beckley, Bluefield, Tazewell, Wytheville, Ghent, and Burkes Garden, to name a few. Also during this time, the I-81 corridor from Bristol to Roanoke, and the I-77 from Wytheville to Beckley will be a challenge for high-profile vehicles. Please exercise caution, as 45-MPH gusts can easily move a vehicle across lanes.

Coinciding with maximum wind times will be a heavy rain band with Nate; up to 2 inches of additional rain can be expected with this band from about 10 PM Sunday to 3 AM Monday morning, likely bringing totals to about the 3-inch range. Flooding is not a major concern at this time, as the dry grounds will be capable of soaking up the rain. But, significant ponding of water is likely in low-lying streets and areas of poor drainage. Flash flooding is also a possibility if the main band is heavier than expected, so the situation bears watching. Also unlikely, but possible, are a few downed trees and power/cable outages.

Winds and rain will subside by mid-morning Monday, leaving behind mostly-cloudy skies, scattered showers, and a humid feel to the air. Above-normal temps and scattered showers will persist into Wednesday, and still no freeze/frost in sight.