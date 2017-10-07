Girl hurt in fall from Ferris wheel at Richmond carnival

A fire official says a young girl was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening after she fell from a Ferris wheel at a carnival in Richmond.More >>
Forestry officials say a wildfire in West Virginia has grown to more than 50 acres.More >>
A Swedish man with no ties to the United States has been arrested in connection with a missing juvenile from Mercer County.More >>
Welcome to WVVA's LIVE Friday Night Football Scoreboard! Get up-to-the-minute scores from games across the Two Virginias' throughout the night.More >>
Friday morning Governor Jim Justice lead a town hall to make his final push to Mercer County residents to support the road bond referendum where his plan was met with some opposition from Mercer County Republican Delegate Marty Gearhart.More >>
Hydroelectricity was the word on the tips of the tongue of many at Tazewell High.More >>
