Swedish man arrested in connection with missing juvenile

A Swedish man with no ties to the United States has been arrested in connection with a missing juvenile from Mercer County.

19 year-old Simon Apell of Vanersborg, Sweden is charged with three felonies; including use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor, soliciting a minor via computer, and sexual assault in the third degree.

According to the criminal complaint, Apell admitted that he met the juvenile online and began a relationship. After flying into Charlotte North Carolina, Apell rented a car and traveled to Bluefield, West Virginia to met with the juvenile.

After investigating several leads and speaking with the FBI, officers located Apell and the juvenile at the Quality Inn Hotel in Bluefield West Virginia.

Officers say both the suspect and the child were detained on scene and later taken to the Mercer County Sheriffs Department.

Police say Apell met the juvenile online and began chatting on social media. Apell tells officers that he first believed the child was 18 but later learned that she was only 12. He also told officers that his sole purpose of coming to America was to meet with the 12-year-old girl .

Apell was arraigned October 6th in Mercer County, and is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail.

Magistrate Mike Flanigan set at $100,000, cash only.