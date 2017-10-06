Gov. Justice meets local opposition to road bond in Bluefield

The missing 12-year-old from Bluefield has been found safe in Mercer County.More >>
Friday morning Governor Jim Justice lead a town hall to make his final push to Mercer County residents to support the road bond referendum where his plan was met with some opposition from Mercer County Republican Delegate Marty Gearhart.More >>
Hydroelectricity was the word on the tips of the tongue of many at Tazewell High.More >>
Police have identified the woman killed in crash on Interstate 77 in Raleigh County.More >>
Officials at Dominion Power held an informational meeting Thursday night to discuss a possible hydroelectric storage facility on East River Mountain.More >>
The Mercer-Tazewell County Board of Realtors will be hosting a 5k color run in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The first ever "Tata Trot" 5k color run will be held in Princeton on Saturday, October 7th starting at 9 A.M.More >>
(WVVA): As high pressure sits in control both at the surface and the upper levels of the atmosphere, our Friday and Saturday will continue to trend warm and dry. Highs Friday and Saturday will be pushing 80 degrees, while lows will fall into the 40s and 50s for most. We may notice an increase in humidity late Saturday as moisture gradually starts to work in from the southwest, ahead of Tropical Storm Nate. As of now, according to the NHC, Nate looks to possibly make landfall as a cate...More >>
