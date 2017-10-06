Potential power station could bring jobs to Tazewell

Hydroelectricity was the word on the tips of the tongue of many at Tazewell High.

The power station has an upper reservoir and a lower reservoir which pumps water back and forth to create electricity.

Dominion energy is looking at building a hydroelectric storage power station in the county..THE Project is still in the regulatory phase.

“We're still at very early stages but we think it could be an excess of 2000 jobs during the construction phase of the project,” said Dan Poteet, Senior Business Manager for Dominion Energy. “Types of construction jobs we believe are going to be very conclusive to jobs already in the region especially from the mining side.

Residents say they are really excited about the economic impact it could have for the community.

“I think it's wonderful because of the great economical boost for us, not only for the Virginia side but the West Virginia side,” said resident Jack Thompson.

“We need this kind of boost for our area and hopefully this will bring our younger generation on. Be able to go to college and have a good future.”