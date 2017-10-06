"Tata Trot" 5k color run set to raise funds for breast cancer awareness

The Mercer-Tazewell County Board of Realtors will be hosting a 5k color run in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The first ever "Tata Trot" 5k color run will be held in Princeton on Saturday, October 7th starting at 9 A.M.

The event kicks off in front of the Princeton Railroad Museum with a victory lap for breast cancer survivors.

Immediately following, walkers and runners will line up and get splashed with some pink paint before making their way through the streets of Princeton.

The event will also feature a bouncy house and a kids fun run with the Chil Fil A cow.

Organizers will also be decorating the streets of Princeton with bras in honor of those who have suffered from breast cancer.

Early registration is $25.

Saturday registration begins at 8:30 and costs $30.

All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.

You can register online at tristateracer.com