Dry start, and then a wet finish to this weekend

(WVVA): As high pressure sits in control both at the surface and the upper levels of the atmosphere, our Friday and Saturday will continue to trend warm and dry. Highs Friday and Saturday will be pushing 80 degrees, while lows will fall into the 40s and 50s for most. We may notice an increase in humidity late Saturday as moisture gradually starts to work in from the southwest, ahead of Tropical Storm Nate. As of now, according to the NHC, Nate looks to possibly make landfall as a category 1 along the Mississippi/Alabama coastlines Saturday night/Sunday morning, before heading north and swinging into the Appalachians by Monday. Changes for us will finally arrive into Sunday, as bands of rain from Nate (i.e. Nate's remnants by then) start to move into our area.

Showers and a few thunderstorms then look to continue on and off through at least Wednesday of next week as a cold front interacts with this tropical moisture, and further enhances our chances of precipitation. According to model guidance at this time, we may see upwards of 2-3" of rainfall across much of our area through midweek next week. While isolated ponding on roads/minor flooding issues can't be ruled out, most of this rain will be very beneficial as we have been dry for quite a while. Gusty winds may accompany showers at times, but gusts should not be tropical storm or hurricane force...perhaps 30-35mph on occasion.

By late week next week, the cold front and what is left of Nate will be heading out of the area. Temperatures most of next week will be mild in the 70s, but once we get to the end of the week, cooler and drier air will prevail and temps will become more seasonable. Highs should return to the upper 60s and lows should fall back into the 40s by next weekend.

Stay tuned!