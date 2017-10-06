2 admit to dealing illegal pain pills in Lewisburg - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

2 admit to dealing illegal pain pills in Lewisburg

Joshua Adam Smith Joshua Adam Smith
Jessica Honaker Jessica Honaker
A man and woman are convicted of selling oxymorphone in Greenbrier County.

According to U.S. Attorney Carol Casto, the "drug deals took place at a residence on Battle Hill Drive in Lewisburg."

Joshua Adam Smith, 35, entered a guilty plea to a drug distribution charge, Jessica Nicole Honaker, 26, entered a plea to aiding and abetting Smith in selling the prescription pain killers. 

Smith admitted to selling oxymorphone to "a confidential informant working with law enforcement" on November 6, 2016. Honaker admitted to delivering oxymorphone to a confidential informant 11 days later.. Smith set-up the drug deal.

Both Honaker and Smith each face up to 20 years in federal prison. 

The investigation was handled by the Greenbrier Valley Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. The hearing was held Thursday in front of U.S. District Judge Irene C. Berger.  U.S. Attorney John File handled the prosecution. 

