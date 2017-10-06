West Virginia top court blocks order for replacement water

President Donald Trump is weighing in on Virginia's governor's race.More >>
West Virginia's highest court has blocked a judge's order requiring a mining company provide replacement drinking water to residents who said its wastewater impoundment contaminated their wells.More >>
Hundreds of kids at Mercer Elementary School got tips on how to be safe in and around their homes as the WVU Extension Service presented 'Progressive Agriculture Safety Day.'More >>
Facebook plans to build a massive new data center in Virginia.More >>
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) is in the midst of a full court press to promote turnout in Saturday's Roads to Prosperity Bond Election.More >>
