BRMC Hosts Healthy Women Event - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

BRMC Hosts Healthy Women Event

Posted:
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVVA) -

Bluefield Regional Hospital hosted a program Thursday designed to support a healthy mind, body and spirit for local women.

The event titled "Healthy Women" was held at Mercer Mall and had vendor booths ranging from health screenings...

... to fitness and nutrition products.

There was also a fashion show and speakers on Breast Cancer Awareness.

Organizer Sherry Cox said this is a good chance for women to become informed about their health in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

If you weren't able to make it out for today's event...

... you can learn more about it by contacting Sherri Cox at Bluefield Regional Medical Center.

?

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.