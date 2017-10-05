BRMC Hosts Healthy Women Event

Bluefield Regional Hospital hosted a program Thursday designed to support a healthy mind, body and spirit for local women.

The event titled "Healthy Women" was held at Mercer Mall and had vendor booths ranging from health screenings...

... to fitness and nutrition products.

There was also a fashion show and speakers on Breast Cancer Awareness.

Organizer Sherry Cox said this is a good chance for women to become informed about their health in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

If you weren't able to make it out for today's event...

... you can learn more about it by contacting Sherri Cox at Bluefield Regional Medical Center.

?