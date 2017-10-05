Summers Co's Vicars to face former team in Independence

Hinton, WV

WVVA-TV

A different rivalry will take place tomorrow night. Independence will make the trip from Raleigh County to Hinton to take on Summers Co. The Patriots will come in at 2-4 on the season. While the Bobcats will enter at 3-2 rated 12th in the latest Class A ratings. This will be a different match up between the two, especially when it comes to the head coaches. Summers Co head coach Chris Vicars is the former coach at Independence. Vicars accepted a assistant principal position at Summers Co middle school Then became the head coach of the Bobcats. His wife is the principal. Whiile this will be a bit of a awkward game, they goal for both sides is still the same. "The kids really haven't said much about it. I'm sure they want to go out and show coach Vicars they can play well. You know it's like I said, I hope he taught them more a lot more than what i have. I'm counting on his good coaching to help us out. he did an excellent job when he was here and he's got the Summers County bobcats playing well" said Independence head coach Mark Montgomery. "You know come Friday night and you see those kids on the field, it'll mean a little more obviously because a lot of those kids I know and we've been through a lot together. On the same flip of the coin, coach Montgomery has done a great job with them and you know we're both professionals so you know at the end of the day, come 7:30 kickoff time, it's down to business and it's our team versus their team" said Vicars.