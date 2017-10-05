Mercer Co. kids learn weather, animals, self defense at safety day

Hundreds of kids at Mercer Elementary School got tips on how to be safe in and around their homes as the WVU Extension Service presented 'Progressive Agriculture Safety Day.'

The students got the chance to rotate through 15 different safety stations to learn lessons in stranger danger, weather safety, animal safety and gun safety to name a few.

4th graders Nathan Sizemore says he learned how to possibly save a life.

"Today I learned how to check somebody’s pulse and how to do CPR," Sizemore said.

His classmate, Chauntel Dunn says she will be better prepared for Halloween.

“Let your mom and dad check your candy first before you eat it," Dunn said.

The safety instructors said it was a great opportunity to reach out to the younger community.