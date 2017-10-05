Mercer Co. kids learn weather, animals, self defense at safety day

Hundreds of kids at Mercer Elementary School got tips on how to be safe in and around their homes as the WVU Extension Service presented 'Progressive Agriculture Safety Day.'More >>
Facebook plans to build a massive new data center in Virginia.More >>
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) is in the midst of a full court press to promote turnout in Saturday's Roads to Prosperity Bond Election.More >>
Police in Bluefield, Virginia need help identifying an armed robbery suspect.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Beckley Events is kicking up the heat in anticipation of Saturday's Chilifest celebration.More >>
A total of 35 men and women have been indicted by the grand jury in Greenbrier County for the October term. Charges include burglary, driving intoxicated, drug offenses, financial exploitation of the elderly, forgery, incest, malicious wounding, murder, and sexual assault.More >>
