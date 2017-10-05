Richlands-Tazewell ready for the Backyard Brawl

Tazewell, VA

WVVA-TV

A Tazewell County rivalry will be renewed Friday night. Richlands will travel to Tazewell in the annual backyard brawl. But, this game will have a different feel than the rest.

The Bulldogs will enter this game at 2-4 on the year after their big upset win over previously number one ranked in region 1C Hurley. Many were surprised with that win, and with the fact they have 2 wins this season. On the other end of the spectrum, Richlands will make the trip with a 1-4 record after losing 4 in a row. The Blue Tornado has played one of the toughest schedules in the state and their record reflects that. Lately, its been rare when the bulldogs come in with a better record. But, both sides know that doesn't matter at all when they strap it up. "Obviously they struggled early in the year but they still have their goals in front of them. They can still win the district, they are still state title contenders. We feel like they will be extremely hungry football team and we expect a great effort from them on Friday" said Tazewell head coach J'me Harrs. "Its going to be a huge crowd. Its going to be the backyard brawl so you throw the records out. We've only got one win so they are coming in really confident. Its been awhile since we won a football game at Richlands so we are searching. We have to find play for 48 minutes up there" said Richlands head coach Greg Mance.