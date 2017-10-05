Facebook announces new data center plans

By ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Facebook plans to build a massive new data center in Virginia.

The social media giant announced Thursday that it selected a spot in Henrico County, just outside Richmond, to build a new $750 million foot data center.

Company officials said it would be one of the most advanced and energy-efficient data centers in the world.

Facebook is partnering with electric utility Dominion Energy to offset the energy used by the data center with power produced by new solar installations around the state. Dominion said it will file a new energy rate with state regulators later this month.

Facebook will be eligible for millions of dollars in state and local tax breaks for the new project, which officials said will create thousands of construction jobs and 100 full-time employees when complete.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.