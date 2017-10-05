W.Va. governor continues full-court press to boost turnout in bo - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

W.Va. governor continues full-court press to boost turnout in bond election

Posted:
By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) is in the midst of a full court press to promote turnout in Saturday's Roads to Prosperity Bond Election. 

Right now, voter turnout is hovering right above three percent on the plan that would bring $3 billion worth of roads, infrastructure development, and jobs to the Mountain State. 

In a speech before crowds at Adventures on the Gorge Thursday, the governor addressed some of the biggest misconceptions about the plan, such as it would raise taxes, or favor the Northern counties. 

"The turnpike money has to go to the ten county area. So really the Southern counties have a boost ahead. The money from the other parts have to go to the Southern counties too. So really, they're getting a leg up rather than a leg down."

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. 

Most polling locations will be the same as in the general election. However, there are a few minor adjustments. 

To check your location, visit http://services.sos.wv.gov/Elections/Voter/AmIRegisteredToVote

To see how your county could be impacted, visit http://www.governor.wv.gov/Pages/road-bond-referendum.aspx

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.