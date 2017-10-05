W.Va. governor continues full-court press to boost turnout in bond election

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) is in the midst of a full court press to promote turnout in Saturday's Roads to Prosperity Bond Election.



Right now, voter turnout is hovering right above three percent on the plan that would bring $3 billion worth of roads, infrastructure development, and jobs to the Mountain State.



In a speech before crowds at Adventures on the Gorge Thursday, the governor addressed some of the biggest misconceptions about the plan, such as it would raise taxes, or favor the Northern counties.



"The turnpike money has to go to the ten county area. So really the Southern counties have a boost ahead. The money from the other parts have to go to the Southern counties too. So really, they're getting a leg up rather than a leg down."



Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.



Most polling locations will be the same as in the general election. However, there are a few minor adjustments.



To check your location, visit http://services.sos.wv.gov/Elections/Voter/AmIRegisteredToVote

To see how your county could be impacted, visit http://www.governor.wv.gov/Pages/road-bond-referendum.aspx