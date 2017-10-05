Information sought in Bluefield, Virginia armed robbery

Police in Bluefield, Virginia need help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

The crime took place around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, September 23 at the Swift Mart on Virginia Avenue.

According to police, a man wearing all black clothing and a snap-back hat entered the store and "took the cashier at gun point." The suspect had painted his face green and was wearing a bandanna over his nose and mouth.

The crook made off with an undisclosed amount of money from the register. He was last seen in a wooded area on the west side of the store.

Police have released a security photo of the robbery. If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, contact investigators at 276-326-2621.