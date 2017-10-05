Information sought in Bluefield, Virginia armed robbery

Facebook plans to build a massive new data center in Virginia.More >>
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) is in the midst of a full court press to promote turnout in Saturday's Roads to Prosperity Bond Election.More >>
Police in Bluefield, Virginia need help identifying an armed robbery suspect.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Beckley Events is kicking up the heat in anticipation of Saturday's Chilifest celebration.More >>
A total of 35 men and women have been indicted by the grand jury in Greenbrier County for the October term. Charges include burglary, driving intoxicated, drug offenses, financial exploitation of the elderly, forgery, incest, malicious wounding, murder, and sexual assault.More >>
The man accused of setting his fiancee on fire has been charged with first degree murder.More >>
The energy sector is expected to remain stable in West Virginia. But economists say diversification, including manufacturing and a strong small business sector, are key to growth.More >>
Authorities in Mercer County need the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.More >>
