Preparations underway for Beckley's Chili Night

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Beckley Events is kicking up the heat this year ahead of Chili Night in Beckley on Saturday.



Coordinators are expecting a record number of chili samples with 55 vendors and more than 75 different kinds of chili to choose from. There will also be a carnival set up outside the Beckley Intermodal Gateway for the kids.



Participants may purchase tickets ahead of time at the Beckley Youth Museum or at one of the several booths set up the day of the event.



The cost is $5 for five sample tickets and a People's Choice voting coin.



"It's the beginning of Fall and Autumn and something people really look forward to. They'll be trying all the different kids of chili and hearing from local talent. It's just a great event," said Beckley Events Dir. Jill Moorefield.



Moorefield also advises those voting in the Road Bond Election to use the Prince Street entrance to the old Raleigh County Courthouse after 2 p.m.