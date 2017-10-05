Beckley woman who was set on fire dies, man charged with murder

The man accused of setting his fiancee on fire has been charged with first degree murder.More >>
The energy sector is expected to remain stable in West Virginia. But economists say diversification, including manufacturing and a strong small business sector, are key to growth.More >>
Authorities in Mercer County need the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.More >>
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) One person is dead after a rollover car accident on Interstate-77 on Thursday, according to West Virginia State Police.More >>
Early Thursday morning, the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office posted an alert, saying that two high school students have been held out of school... and calling it "a very serious matter" that the sheriff's office believes "has been resolved."More >>
The Beckley Area Foundation's beloved leader Susan Landis may have passed away earlier this year, but now her legacy can be seen all across the city.More >>
A new federal study recommends educating both health care providers and pregnant women on screening and prenatal care to address drug addiction and withdrawal in newborns.More >>
Nearly 350 volunteers from all over the country came together to build homes in 'Hope Village for the victims of the Greenbrier County flooding of 2016.More >>
