Beckley woman who was set on fire dies, man charged with murder

The man accused of setting his fiancee on fire has been charged with first degree murder.

Dwayne Lane, 47, of Beckley was arraigned in Raleigh County on Thursday. According to police, on September 17, 2017 Lane doused Belinda Cox, 48, with with gasoline and set her on fire. She died from her injuries Wednesday at the West Penn Burn Center in Pittsburgh.

Lane is also charged with arson, kidnapping, domestic battery, and gross child neglect. He is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail. Click here to read a previous report.