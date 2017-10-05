MISSING: 12-year-old from Bluefield

Authorities in Mercer County need the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

NAME: Isabella Lavender

AGE: 12

HEIGHT: 5'5"

WEIGHT: 155 pounds

HAIR/ EYES: Blonde, blue

Police say Isabella was last seen on October 4 getting into a red car with a male with blonde hair. They are believed to be heading to Louisiana.

If you know the whereabouts of Isabella Lavender, call the Mercer County Sheriff's Office at 304-487-8364 or the West Virginia State Police in Princeton at 304-425-2101.