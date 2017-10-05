MISSING: 12-year-old from Bluefield - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

MISSING: 12-year-old from Bluefield

Posted:
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Authorities in Mercer County need the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

NAME: Isabella Lavender
AGE: 12
HEIGHT: 5'5"
WEIGHT: 155 pounds
HAIR/ EYES: Blonde, blue

Police say Isabella was last seen on October 4 getting into a red car with a male with blonde hair.  They are believed to be heading to Louisiana. 

If you know the whereabouts of Isabella Lavender, call the Mercer County Sheriff's Office at 304-487-8364 or the West Virginia State Police in Princeton at 304-425-2101. 

