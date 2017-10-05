Beckley Area Foundation donates dozens of benches and trash receptacles to city

The Beckley Area Foundation's beloved leader Susan Landis may have passed away earlier this year, but now her legacy can be seen all across the city.More >>
The Beckley Area Foundation's beloved leader Susan Landis may have passed away earlier this year, but now her legacy can be seen all across the city.More >>
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) One person is dead after a rollover car accident on Interstate-77 on Thursday, according to West Virginia State Police.More >>
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) One person is dead after a rollover car accident on Interstate-77 on Thursday, according to West Virginia State Police.More >>
A new federal study recommends educating both health care providers and pregnant women on screening and prenatal care to address drug addiction and withdrawal in newborns.More >>
A new federal study recommends educating both health care providers and pregnant women on screening and prenatal care to address drug addiction and withdrawal in newborns.More >>
Early Thursday morning, the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office posted an alert, saying that two high school students have been held out of school... and calling "it is a very serious matter" that he sheriff's office believes "has been resolved."More >>
Early Thursday morning, the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office posted an alert, saying that two high school students have been held out of school... and calling "it is a very serious matter" that he sheriff's office believes "has been resolved."More >>
Nearly 350 volunteers from all over the country came together to build homes in 'Hope Village for the victims of the Greenbrier County flooding of 2016.More >>
Nearly 350 volunteers from all over the country came together to build homes in 'Hope Village for the victims of the Greenbrier County flooding of 2016.More >>
Catholic Charities West Virginia officially opened a new Southern Region Office today. The Most Rev. Michael Bransfield, Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, officiated the dedication & blessing.More >>
Catholic Charities West Virginia officially opened a new Southern Region Office today. The Most Rev. Michael Bransfield, Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, officiated the dedication & blessing.More >>
Authorities in Tennessee arrest a man after finding two fully-loaded automatic rifles and more than 900 rounds of ammunition during a traffic stop.More >>
Authorities in Tennessee arrest a man after finding two fully-loaded automatic rifles and more than 900 rounds of ammunition during a traffic stop.More >>
A total of 35 men and women have been indicted by the grand jury in Greenbrier County for the October term. Charges include burglary, driving intoxicated, drug offenses, financial exploitation of the elderly, forgery, incest, malicious wounding, murder, and sexual assault.More >>
A total of 35 men and women have been indicted by the grand jury in Greenbrier County for the October term. Charges include burglary, driving intoxicated, drug offenses, financial exploitation of the elderly, forgery, incest, malicious wounding, murder, and sexual assault.More >>