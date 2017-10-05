Beckley Area Foundation donates dozens of benches and trash receptacles to city

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The Beckley Area Foundation's beloved leader Susan Landis may have passed away earlier this year, but her legacy can now be seen all across the city.

According to Board of Dir. member Tom Lemke, the foundation's gift this year was an idea from Landis and Conrad Cooper: brand new weather-resistant benches and trash receptacles.



Lemke said the foundation purchased 16 benches and 25 trash receptacles for the city.



"I think she'd be thrilled. (Landis) It's an indicator of what the Beckley Area Foundation is all about and that's doing good in the community."



He adds that the old benches and receptacles will be re-purposed along the new Beckley Mill Trail and at Woodrow Wilson High School.