Beckley Area Foundation donates dozens of benches and trash rece - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Beckley Area Foundation donates dozens of benches and trash receptacles to city

Posted:
By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The Beckley Area Foundation's beloved leader Susan Landis may have passed away earlier this year, but  her legacy can now be seen all across the city. 

According to Board of Dir. member Tom Lemke, the foundation's gift this year was an idea from Landis and Conrad Cooper: brand new weather-resistant benches and trash receptacles. 

Lemke said the foundation purchased 16 benches and 25 trash receptacles for the city. 

"I think she'd be thrilled. (Landis) It's an indicator of what the Beckley Area Foundation is all about and that's doing good in the community." 

He adds that the old benches and receptacles will be re-purposed along the new Beckley Mill Trail and at Woodrow Wilson High School. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.