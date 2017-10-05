UPDATE: Woman killed in I-77 rollover identified

Police have identified the woman killed in crash on Interstate 77 in Raleigh County.

The wreck happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning, near mile marker 23 in the northbound lanes. Police say the driver of an SUV crossed the median and rolled over several times. Lakeisha Robinson, 24, of Huntington, WV died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

-Post by Dan Tyson

