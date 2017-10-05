UPDATE: Woman killed in I-77 rollover identified

(WVVA): As high pressure sits in control both at the surface and the upper levels of the atmosphere, our Friday and Saturday will continue to trend warm and dry. Highs Friday and Saturday will be pushing 80 degrees, while lows will fall into the 40s and 50s for most. We may notice an increase in humidity late Saturday as moisture gradually starts to work in from the southwest, ahead of Tropical Storm Nate. As of now, according to the NHC, Nate looks to possibly make landfall as a cate...More >>
(WVVA): As high pressure sits in control both at the surface and the upper levels of the atmosphere, our Friday and Saturday will continue to trend warm and dry. Highs Friday and Saturday will be pushing 80 degrees, while lows will fall into the 40s and 50s for most. We may notice an increase in humidity late Saturday as moisture gradually starts to work in from the southwest, ahead of Tropical Storm Nate. As of now, according to the NHC, Nate looks to possibly make landfall as a cate...More >>
Police have identified the woman killed in crash on Interstate 77 in Raleigh County.More >>
Police have identified the woman killed in crash on Interstate 77 in Raleigh County.More >>
A man and woman are convicted of selling oxymorphone in Greenbrier County.More >>
A man and woman are convicted of selling oxymorphone in Greenbrier County.More >>
President Donald Trump is weighing in on Virginia's governor's race.More >>
President Donald Trump is weighing in on Virginia's governor's race.More >>
West Virginia's highest court has blocked a judge's order requiring a mining company provide replacement drinking water to residents who said its wastewater impoundment contaminated their wells.More >>
West Virginia's highest court has blocked a judge's order requiring a mining company provide replacement drinking water to residents who said its wastewater impoundment contaminated their wells.More >>