One person dead after rollover accident on I-77

By Dan Tyson, Content Manager
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) One person is dead after a rollover car accident on Interstate-77, West Virginia State Police confirmed on Thursday. 

Dispatchers said it happened around 7:30 a.m. at mile marker 23. The person was driving a single-car red SUV.

Presently, the Northbound lane is closed for cleanup. 

The Ghent Vol. Fire Dept., Ghent EMT, and Beaver Vol. Fire Dept. are all on the scene. 

The West Virginia State Police turnpike division is handling the investigation. 

