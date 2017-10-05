Tazewell County Sheriff's Office alerts public about high school threat via Facebook

Early Thursday morning, the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office posted an alert, saying that two high school students have been held out of school... and calling "it is a very serious matter" that he sheriff's office believes "has been resolved."

The post also takes issue with parents spreading rumors, encouraging "everyone to not spread rumors about this incident."

Below is the entire message posted at 6:06 a.m. Thursday:

Tazewell High School will be open and operating as normal we will have an increased Law Enforcement presence at the school in hopes of putting everyone’s mind at ease. Two students of interest have been interviewed and are being held out of school while the investigation continues. We want to encourage everyone to not spread rumors about this incident, while it is a very serious matter we believe it has been resolved. It will be the decision of each parent as to the decision to send a student to school today, we can assure everyone it is our goal to ensure the safety and well-being of every citizen and student in Tazewell County. As to wether (sic) absences will be excused or not you will have to contact the school regarding that matter. As to some parents getting text messages and others not, we have no control over such matters. As soon as our offices were notified of a threat via Facebook we immediately launched an investigation in conjunction with Tazewell Police Department. Again school will be operating as normal and there will be an increased law enforcement presence to put parent and student minds at ease. Thank you for your understanding.

