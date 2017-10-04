James Monroe-Westside meet in AA clash

Clear Fork, WV

WVVA-TV

James Monroe will have to make another long road trip this Friday. The Mavericks are in the middle of a 4 game road swing, but they are getting better with each mile gained on the road.

The purple and black will head deep into Wyoming County take on Westside on Friday night. The Renegades will come in at 4-1 on the year rated 13th in the latest Class AA ratings. After losing early in the year to Point Pleasant, this Maverick team is starting to turn it on. They did the same thing a year ago after a early season loss. The 7th rated team in AA knows each week is a challenge, but getting better each week is their number one goal. "Its got to continue that we keep improving every week. Regardless of what the outcome is going to be or will be in each of these games, if we can continue to improve and do what we are capable of doing then we should be back in the playoffs and hopefully have a decent seed" said head coach John Mustain.

Now over to the Mavericks opponent on Friday night in Westside. Not many thought this team would be heading into week 7 at 4-1 on the year, but they have been a pleasant surprise. The Renegades will come in as the 13th rated team in AA. But, this Friday will be their toughest test yet in James Monroe. The Mavericks will bring in a big time offense and a solid defense, and a win in this one for the Renegades will go a long way in the postseason picture. "The position for the playoffs really does matter because each game that we play now. We consider a must win for us. The message to the guys this week is the same thing that we've been doing every week, just step by step. This is just another step in our progress to hopefully make a playoff bid" said head coach Herbie Halsey.