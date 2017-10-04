WVSSAC State Golf Tournament Finals - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVSSAC State Golf Tournament Finals

Posted:

Wheeling, WV

WVVA-TV

State Golf Tournament Results from the Oglebay Resort in Wheeling, WV

Team Results

AAA

1. Washington 467

2. Cabell Midland 489

3. George Washington 494

4. Parkersburg 496

5. Wheeling Park 5-3

6. Brooke 516

7. Beckley 517

8. Hedgesville 524

Individual Winner: Christian Boyd (Washington) 144

AA

1. Wyoming East 489

2. Fairmont Senior 500

3. Bridgeport 503

4. Chapmanville 512

5. Westside 517

6. Poca 553

7. Lewis Co 560

8. East Fairmont 562

Individual Winner: Mason Williams (Bridgeport) 146

A

1. Ravenswood 496

2. Madonna 513

3. Charleston Catholic 516

4. Wheeling Central 540

5. Huntington St Joes 544

6. Summers Co 566

7. Tucker Co 591

8. Trinity 609

Individual Winner: Howie Peterson (Madonna) 141

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.