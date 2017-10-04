VHSL HS Football Ratings 10/4 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

VHSL HS Football Ratings 10/4

Posted:

Richmond, VA

WVVA-TV

Region 1C

1. Narrows

2. George Wythe

3. Galax

4. Covington

5. Perry McCluer

6. Auburn

7. Bland Co

8. Rural Retreat

9. Eastern Montgomery

10. Bath Co

11. Craig Co

Region 1D

1. Patrick Henry

2. Grundy

3. Hurley

4. Castlewood

5. Chilhowie

6. Thomas Walker

T7. Eastside

T7. Honaker

9. Northwood

10. Holston

11. J.L. Burton

12. Twin Valley

13. Rye Cove

14. Twin Springs

Region 2D

1. Marion

2. Union

3. Virginia

4. Ridgeview

5. Graham

6. John Battle

7. Lee

8. Grayson Co

T9. Tazewell

T9. Wise Central

11. Richlands

12. Lebanon

13. Gate City

Region 2C

1. Glenvar

2. Gretna

3. Floyd Co

4. Appomattox Co

5. Giles

6. Fort Chiswell

7. Dan River

8. Martinsville

9. Chatham

10. James River

11. Radford

12. Nelson Co

13. Buckingham Co

