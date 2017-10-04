Concord looking for strong 2nd half

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

To Concord where the Mountain Lions are coming off a loss to third ranked Shepherd. The Mountain Lions were able to hang for most of this game before it got away from them in the 2nd half. Up next for the maroon and white is a trip up north to take on Glenville State. The Pioneers will enter at 1-4 on the season and 0-4 in the Mountain East. The front half of the schedule for the Mountain Lions was loaded, but the backhalf is a bit weaker. As they are hoping to go on a roll to end 2017. "We feel like its a six game season and we can win them all. We have to win one before we win the other 5, we get that. The emphasis has been lets make a run here. Lets put several wins together and lets have a winning record with what's left on our schedule" said head coach Paul Price.