Bluefield College aiming for history

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

Things are starting to look up for Bluefield College. That many expected this young program to be where it is right now at this point of the season, but they have a chance to make some history this weekend and prove the doubters wrong.

The Rams are coming off a walkoff win versus Warner University this past Saturday. Now, they will welcome in another upstart program in St Andrews. The Knights will come into this game on Saturday night at 1-4 on the season. If Bluefield pulls off the win, they will tie their best win total since bringing back the program with 3 wins, and they will be a .500 this late in the season for the first time ever. The walkoff win gave this team a lot of confidence, and its head coach hopes it continues to grow. "To learn how to win you have to win a couple so I think its going to awesome for our mental psyche going forward this season and the ones to come. Hopefully that is going to lead us to a few more wins" said head coach Dewey Lusk.