Hundreds of volunteers work to build homes for Greenbrier flood victims

Nearly 350 volunteers from all over the country came together to build homes in 'Hope Village for the victims of the Greenbrier County flooding of 2016.

Home Depot, Appalachia Service Project, Almost Heaven Habitat and Dozens of other organizations worked to frame nine new homes for nine families across Greenbrier County. Volunteers also began building a community park in White Sulphur Springs.

Leaders of the project say the only way to make a difference is for people to come together.

“Bringing all those people together, that’s how it works," said Abraham McIntyre, Vice President of strategic partnerships at Appalachian Service Project. "Of course the name Hope Village says it all. My mom always said that to me 'It takes a village to raise a kid,' but I also think it takes a village just to live our lives.”

Volunteers came from organizations such as Homes for White Sulphur Springs, Christian Public Service, Christian Aid Ministries, and Solid Rock Carpenters.