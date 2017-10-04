Bishop blesses Princeton office of Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities West Virginia officially opened a new Southern Region Office today.

The Most Rev. Michael Bransfield, Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, officiated the dedication & blessing. The ceremony was held outside of the new Southern Region Office, and was attended by both leaders and laity alike. Bishop Bransfield explains the significance of having an office in Princeton. "This is a very important post for us, because it's a location... a door open, for Catholic Charities West Virginia. It means that all faiths, all people who are in need, are welcome to come here looking for programs that can help them. With people who want to help them."

Director Matt Atwood tells us the Southern Region provides services to a large portion of the state. "We serve Mercer, Raleigh, Summers, McDowell, Fayette, Wyoming, Nicholas, Monroe, and Greenbrier Counties."

Atwood says Catholic Charities provides a number of services to the needy throughout the region. "We are able to pay on termination notices for utilities, or eviction notices, to keep people from being evicted or having their utilities turned off. We offer our thrift store services and food pantry in Hinton, and we do our adult learning program in Welch."

Charity, Bransfield says, is an important mission for the church. "If we don't reach out, then we're really not following Christ. If we do reach out, the good we can do resembles his life in this world and what he wants us to do."

