Tennessee man arrested with 2 loaded automatic rifles, 900 rounds of ammo

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TENNESSEE - Authorities in Tennessee arrest a man after finding two fully-loaded automatic rifles and more than 900 rounds of ammunition during a traffic stop.

In a news release by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, it states Scott Edmisten, 43, of Johnson City, was speeding and driving on a suspended license. During a search of his vehicle, officers found four loaded firearms; a .357 magnum, a .45 semi auto, a full auto AR rifle in .223 caliber, and a full auto AR rifle in .308 caliber. There was also survival equipment in the vehicle.

According to investigators, "neither of the full auto rifles were registered or even had serial numbers."

Edmisten was charged with speeding, felony evading, and possession of prohibited weapons.

The investigation is ongoing. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has also been contacted.