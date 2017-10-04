October 2017: 35 indicted in Greenbrier County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

October 2017: 35 indicted in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

A total of 35 men and women have been indicted by the grand jury in Greenbrier County for the October term.

Charges include burglary, driving intoxicated, drug offenses, financial exploitation of the elderly, forgery, incest, malicious wounding, murder, and sexual assault.

Edwood Reyes-Cortijo, 23, of Lewisburg is charged with murder in connection with the March 2017 stabbing death of 21-year-old Bradley Jerome Morales-Andrades. Click here to read a previous report. 

Arraignments in front of Judge Jennifer Dent are scheduled for Friday, October 13 at 9:00 a.m.

Arraignments in front of Judge Robert Richardson are scheduled for Friday, October 20 at 9:00 a.m.

See the full indictment list below:

