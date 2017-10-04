October 2017: 35 indicted in Greenbrier County

Nearly 350 volunteers from all over the country came together to build homes in 'Hope Village for the victims of the Greenbrier County flooding of 2016.More >>
Catholic Charities West Virginia officially opened a new Southern Region Office today. The Most Rev. Michael Bransfield, Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, officiated the dedication & blessing.More >>
Authorities in Tennessee arrest a man after finding two fully-loaded automatic rifles and more than 900 rounds of ammunition during a traffic stop.More >>
A total of 35 men and women have been indicted by the grand jury in Greenbrier County for the October term. Charges include burglary, driving intoxicated, drug offenses, financial exploitation of the elderly, forgery, incest, malicious wounding, murder, and sexual assault.More >>
The woman accused in the killing of a Beckley pastor was sentenced in a Raleigh County courtroom on Wednesday.More >>
A suspect arrested in connection with a shooting in Green Valley was arraigned Wednesday.More >>
Deputies in McDowell County have released the name of a man who died after being crushed by a tree.More >>
A woman accused of dressing up like a clown in 1990 and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband has been booked into a Florida jail.More >>
Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against a woman accused of dressing up like a clown in 1990 and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.More >>