Woman accused of killing Beckley pastor sentenced

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The woman accused in the killing of a Beckley pastor was sentenced in a Raleigh County courtroom on Wednesday.

Camille Browne was ordered to serve 30 years in prison by Judge John Hutchison. The decision was made after Browne pleaded guilty last month to second degree murder in the killing of Pastor Ron Browning. Pastor Browning was found bludgeoned to death at his home in Beckley in February of 2015.

The judge ordered Browne's sentence on the second degree murder charge to run at the same time as the two burglary charges that were included in the plea agreement; each carrying a sentence of 1-15 years in prison.



During Wednesday's hearing, Judge Hutchison explained some of the state's sentencing procedures to the dozens of family members and friends who gathered on behalf of the victim and defendant. He said that with a determinate sentence of 30 years, Browne will be eligible for 15 years of 'good time,' meaning that she could be credited half of her prison term is she stays out of trouble and the parole board makes that recommendation. The last five of those years will also be determined by the state's parole board; meaning Browne could be eligible for parole after ten years.

The state of West Virginia also mandates that defendants are given credit for time served. In this case, Browne has been incarcerated in Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) for two and a half years.

A pre-trial hearing that could make or break the case against a woman accused of killing a Beckley pastor was held on Thursday.

Camille Browne is charged in the murder of Pastor Ron Browning on Feburary 7, 2015. She was caught breaking into a home on Wiley Street just half a mile from where Browning was found beaten to death on Odessa Avenue. Investigators said she later confessed to the crime en route to the hospital, saying "she killed a man with grey hair."

During Thursday's hearing, Browne's defense asked Judge John Hutchinson to dismiss the charges and toss two confessions made by their client after the attack, arguing she suffered from a substance-induced psychotic disorder and could not possibly have the mental capacity to prove an intent to kill.

Browne admitted she took marijuana before the attack. However, her attorneys claim a second substance played a role in leading the young woman, with no criminal history, to kill. Browne could not be tested after her arrest because she was so violent that Raleigh General Hospital would not accept her as a patient. Her attorneys said it later took six adults to finally restrain Browne at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital.

Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller fought the pre-trial motions and claims by the defense that their client was mentally incompetent at the time. She referred to a statement made by Browne two days after the attack, describing in great detail and clarity, the killing of Browning in which she expressed very little remorse.

Keller also pointed out that Browne defense team has yet to provide evidence that their client was under the influence of a second substance that would aid in their mental incompetency argument.

In the end, Judge Hutchison rejected motions by Browne's defense to dismiss the charges and have her statements thrown out.



Browne was indicted by a grand jury in May 2016 on charges of first degree murder, and two counts of robbery.

According to Keller, multiple plea offers have been extended to Browne, including an offer to plead guilty to second degree murder and the two robbery charges. A final offer extended by the prosecution to Browne will expire on Monday, May 22nd. A tentative plea hearing has been set for the following day.

If Browne decides not to accept, she will be headed to trial on June 13, 2017.