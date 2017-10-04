Woman sentenced in murder of Raleigh County pastor

The body of Pastor Ronald Browing was found outside his home on Odessa Ave. in February 2015.

A Beckley woman was sentenced to decades in prison for the murder of a Raleigh County pastor.

Camille Iman Browne, 22, was back in court Wednesday morning. Brown was sentenced to 30 years for second degree murder and 1-15 years each for two burglary convictions. Browne entered into a plea agreement back in May.

Ronald Lee Browning, 68, was killed on February 7, 20015 outside his home on Odessa Avenue in Beckley. Police said he died of blunt force trauma to the head. Browning was a pastor at Cool Ridge Community Church and worked as a chaplain and volunteer at Raleigh General Hospital.

Browne was caught after breaking into a home a half mile from the murder scene. Police said she was covered in blood, feces, and urine. Browne told police she had killed a man with gray hair earlier that day.