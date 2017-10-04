Man killed in McDowell County logging accident identified

Deputies in McDowell County have released the name of a man who died after being crushed by a tree.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on Baker's Ridge in the Paynesville area.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff's Office, Kenneth Ray Lester, 38, of Bartley, WV was cutting a tree down on private property when it uprooted another tree that fell on him.

Lester died at the scene. His body was taken to Welch Community Hospital.