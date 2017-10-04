Virginia water board to take up pipeline permits in December - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality plans to make its recommendations in December about water quality permits needed for two natural gas pipeline projects to proceed.

The department has been evaluating the permits required under the Clean Water Act for the Mountain Valley and Atlantic Coast pipelines. It announced Tuesday that two meetings of the State Water Control Board have been scheduled in December to address the permits.

The department will make its recommendations to the board about additional conditions that should be required of the projects to protect water quality. The board of composed of Virginia citizens appointed by the Governor may approve, deny or amend the recommendations.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline would cross West Virginia and Virginia. The longer Atlantic Coast Pipeline would extend into North Carolina.

