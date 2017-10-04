New rules would limit crowds, ban guns at Lee statue rallies

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality plans to make its recommendations in December about water quality permits needed for two natural gas pipeline projects to proceed.More >>
Proposed rules for political rallies at Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue call for limiting crowd size and banning guns.
Authorities say 10 people sustained minor injuries in an accident involving a West Virginia school bus and a pickup truck.
A former West Virginia funeral director has pleaded guilty in an insurance fraud case.
A piece of land formerly used to process coal has now been returned to its natural state. The land behind the YMCA soccer fields in Beckley is now home to a brand new butterfly garden.
As a way to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness month, the Women's Resource Center is holding its "Be a Hero" event at the Summersville Retreat and Lighthouse.
All month long, Panera Bread in Beckley, along with ten of the other Panera West Virginia locations will be selling a very special bagel.
