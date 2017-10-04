School bus, pickup truck collide in West Virginia, 10 hurt

SALEM, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities say 10 people sustained minor injuries in an accident involving a West Virginia school bus and a pickup truck.

Media outlets report the accident occurred at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Route 50 in Salem.

According to Harrison County emergency services officials, four people were transported by ambulance and six others were taken by school bus to United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. It wasn't immediately known how many students were on the bus.

The accident remains under investigation.

