School bus, pickup truck collide in West Virginia, 10 hurt - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

School bus, pickup truck collide in West Virginia, 10 hurt

Posted: Updated:

SALEM, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities say 10 people sustained minor injuries in an accident involving a West Virginia school bus and a pickup truck.

Media outlets report the accident occurred at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Route 50 in Salem.

According to Harrison County emergency services officials, four people were transported by ambulance and six others were taken by school bus to United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. It wasn't immediately known how many students were on the bus.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.