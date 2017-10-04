Ex-funeral director pleads guilty in insurance fraud case

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) - A former West Virginia funeral director has pleaded guilty in an insurance fraud case.

Sixty-one-year-old Joel L. McGuire of Alderson entered the plea Tuesday to wire fraud in federal court in Bluefield.

Prosecutors say McGuire was the director of Broyles-McGuire Funeral Home in Union. Prosecutors say he sold insurance policies to pay for clients' funerals upon their death. In 2012, McGuire submitted an insurance claim that he provided funeral services at a cost of more than $3,300 even though the client was still alive.

Prosecutors say the insurer reimbursed McGuire for the claim. He also admitted receiving more than $50,000 for other false claims for clients who had not died.

McGuire faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing has been set for Jan. 9.

