Butterfly garden caps off land reclamation project in Beckley

A piece of land formerly used to process coal has now been returned to its natural state.

The land behind the YMCA soccer fields in Beckley is now home to a brand new butterfly garden.

Dozens of volunteers worked over the weekend planting special flowers and shrubs, meant to attract butterflies and bloom year-round.

The project was funded by the EPA fund, and designed by the Green River Garden Center in Daniels.

David Stewart of the Piney Creek Watershed Association says this is the finishing touch to the land reclamation project.

“All of this, a year ago was nothing but barren dirt, rock and nothing on it,” Stewart said. “And now, not only is it green, but we now have a capstone thing, for people to come and look at and say, 'Hey this is what's possible within this community.' We can't just give up on all this land that's been left as dirt. We can do something with it that's productive and really beautifies the community."

Stewart says the project was finished sooner than expected, thanks to help from the massive amount of volunteers who pitched in.

He says he hopes the garden can serve as an educational piece for children and families to come out and see "nature in action."