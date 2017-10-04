Local law enforcement and first responders recognized at "Be a Hero" event

As a way to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness month, the Women's Resource Center is holding its “Be a Hero” event at the Summersville Retreat and Lighthouse.

Kids were encouraged to come dressed as their favorite super heroes while getting to meet some real life ones, as county and state law enforcement officers and local fire and EMS crews were in attendance.

“One of the things that we did tonight, when we planned this, is we actually wanted to have a salute to the first responders, the firemen, the people that actually go out, the police officers, and deal with these situations,” Nicholas County prosecuting attorney Jonathan Sweeney said. “And they're here in recognition for the work that they do here in the community."

And although the event is meant to be a lot of fun, it will take on a more somber tone as the names of 21 victims of domestic violence are read aloud and remembered, during a candlelight vigil.