Panera Bread selling special bagels to support local breast health initiative

All month long, Panera Bread in Beckley, along with ten of the other Panera West Virginia locations will be selling a very special bagel.

The cherry-vanilla "pink bagel,” shaped like the iconic pink breast cancer awareness ribbon has been flying off the shelves since Sunday.

Local Panera Bread locations are partnering with the "West Virginia Breast Health Initiative,” and donating a portion of the proceeds to the non-profit.

“Whether it's somebody's grandma, somebody's mother, somebody's sister or aunt, it's important to make sure that our women and our families are taken care of and that we help to provide the funds necessary for that research and support,” Panera Beckley's general manager Jamie Middlebrook said.

Panera Bread bakes all of its bakery items daily from scratch. So grab one of these bagels while supplies last.

There's also a donation box located at the register and Panera will donate all of that money collected to the initiative.