Panera Bread selling special bagels to support local breast health initiative

A piece of land formerly used to process coal has now been returned to its natural state. The land behind the YMCA soccer fields in Beckley is now home to a brand new butterfly garden.More >>
As a way to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness month, the Women's Resource Center is holding its “Be a Hero” event at the Summersville Retreat and Lighthouse.More >>
All month long, Panera Bread in Beckley, along with ten of the other Panera West Virginia locations will be selling a very special bagel.More >>
(WVVA) The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors issued a burn ban Tuesday evening, according to southern district supervisor Mike Hymes. Hymes says the county has already experienced three recent fires...More >>
Teachers and staff at Princeton Primary school have found a modern way to talk to parents through the Class Dojo social site. Class Dojo allows teachers to post pictures, and videos of students that only the parents can see.More >>
The grand opening of Coal County Kandies is held in Princeton on Tuesday.More >>
Police in Mercer County are investigating a shooting incident at a Green Valley mobile home park.More >>
