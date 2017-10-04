Panera Bread selling special bagels to support local breast heal - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Panera Bread selling special bagels to support local breast health initiative

Posted:
By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

All month long, Panera Bread in Beckley, along with ten of the other Panera West Virginia locations will be selling a very special bagel.

The cherry-vanilla "pink bagel,” shaped like the iconic pink breast cancer awareness ribbon has been flying off the shelves since Sunday.

Local Panera Bread locations are partnering with the "West Virginia Breast Health Initiative,” and donating a portion of the proceeds to the non-profit.

“Whether it's somebody's grandma, somebody's mother, somebody's sister or aunt, it's important to make sure that our women and our families are taken care of and that we help to provide the funds necessary for that research and support,” Panera Beckley's general manager Jamie Middlebrook said.

Panera Bread bakes all of its bakery items daily from scratch. So grab one of these bagels while supplies last.

There's also a donation box located at the register and Panera will donate all of that money collected to the initiative.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.