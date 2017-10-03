Tazewell County issues burn ban

(WVVA) The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors issued a burn ban Tuesday evening, according to southern district supervisor Mike Hymes.

Hymes says the county has already experienced three recent fires and that it is too risky to delay issuing the burn ban.

The burn ban in Tazewell County will go into effect on Wednesday October 4, 2017 and will expire on November 14, 2017.

West Virginia burning restrictions are also in effect.

The following is from the West Virginia Department of Forestry.

October 1 and December 31, inclusive, are hereby designated as Forest Fire Seasons.

No person shall during ANY such fire season, except between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. prevailing time, set on fire or cause to be set on fire any forest land, or any grass, grain, stubble, slash, debris, or other inflammable materials. Any fire set during this time shall be extinguished prior to 7:00 a.m. prevailing time. Such prohibition of fires between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. prevailing time shall not be construed to include (1) small fires set for the purpose of food preparation, or providing light or warmth around which all grass, brush, stubble, or other debris has been removed for a distance of ten feet from the fire, and (2) burning which may be conducted at any time when the ground surrounding the burning site is covered by one inch or more of snow.

No burning may be done unless all inflammable material has been removed from around the material to be burned as a safety strip for a distance which insures that the fire will not escape and which is not less than 10 feet. If fire escapes beyond the safety strip, the person responsible shall be guilty of misdemeanor.