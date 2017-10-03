Mercer County elementary school finds modern way to talk to parents

Teachers and staff at Princeton Primary school have found a modern way to talk to parents through the Class Dojo social site. Class Dojo allows teachers to post pictures, and videos of students that only the parents can see.More >>
Teachers and staff at Princeton Primary school have found a modern way to talk to parents through the Class Dojo social site. Class Dojo allows teachers to post pictures, and videos of students that only the parents can see.More >>
The grand opening of Coal County Kandies is held in Princeton on Tuesday.More >>
The grand opening of Coal County Kandies is held in Princeton on Tuesday.More >>
Police in Mercer County are investigating a shooting incident at a Green Valley mobile home park.More >>
Police in Mercer County are investigating a shooting incident at a Green Valley mobile home park.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Beckley on Tuesday.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Beckley on Tuesday.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The Beckley Police Dept. named a new highway safety coordinator on Tuesday.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The Beckley Police Dept. named a new highway safety coordinator on Tuesday.More >>
A Raleigh County man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he was caught selling methamphetamine.More >>
A Raleigh County man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he was caught selling methamphetamine.More >>