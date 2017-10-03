Mercer County elementary school finds modern way to talk to parents

Teachers and staff at Princeton Primary school have found a modern way to talk to parents through the Class Dojo social site.

Class Dojo allows teachers to post pictures, and videos of students that only the parents can see. Teachers can also send direct messages to parents throughout the day.

"Sometimes kids are like 'well nothing happened at school today' so this way parents know what happened," says second grade teacher Katie Mills.

School officials say so far 95% of the parents have been active on the app.

"I think it gives parents security because they can see their children and they know how they’re behaving," Mills said.

Mills said the best part of Class Dojo is the convenience.

“I send my homework sheets through 'Dojo.' If you’re sitting at the doctor’s office, you have your spelling words right there, you can study. So parents always know what they’re homework is, what they need to be doing.”

Parents can check on their child's behavior through positive and negative points posted on Dojo.

“Sometimes just knowing that the parent can see that, you can say “hey mom’s watching are you making great choices? Then they’ll turn it around," Mills said.