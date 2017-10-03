UPDATE: Suspect, victim identified in Mercer County shooting

A suspect arrested in connection with a shooting in Green Valley was arraigned Wednesday.

Harold Ray, 47, is charged with attempted murder, driving intoxicated, felon in possession of a firearm, among other charges. He is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail.

The shooting took place Tuesday afternoon at a residence in the Villa Mobile Home Park off Maple Acres Road. Police say Ray and another man got into an argument. Ray pulled out a gun and fired two shots, striking the man one time.

"Callers at the scene gave us a description of the vehicle and a possible suspect," says Sgt. Alan Christian with the West Virginia State Police. "We encountered that vehicle and the suspect on Mercer Mall Road. We conducted a felony traffic stop, at which time we took him into custody,"

The victim, identified as Joseph Hardway, was first taken to Bluefield Regional Medical Center and later flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Sgt. Christian says Ray is a resident of the mobile home park.

A video arraignment was held in front on Mercer County Magistrate Sandra Dorsey. She set bond at $1,000,0000 cash-only with a condition of home confinement.

